Insecticide Seed Treatment Market, Market Report to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Global Insecticide Seed Treatment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Insecticide Seed Treatmentmarket was valued at USD 2.70billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.91billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Seed treatment has now become extremely important owing to rising emphasis on agriculture productivity. The insecticide seed treatment includes both processes as well as products. These treatment aid in preventing loss of seeds along with ensuring that the seed is protected from harmful effects of pesticides.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Effective solution to minimize crop loss

1.2 Growing demand for biofuel and feed

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

2.2 Depressed commodity prices and lower farm incomes

Market Segmentation:

The global Insecticide Seed Treatmentmarket is segmented on thetype, application technique, crop typeand region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Synthetic

1.1.1 Neonicotinoids

1.1.2 Pyrazoles

1.1.3 Pyrethroids

1.1.4 Others

1.2 Biological

2. By Application Technique:

2.1 Seed Dressing

2.2 Seed Coating

2.3 Seed Pelleting

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Oilseeds and Cereals

3.2 Vegetables and Fruits

3.3 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

2. Bayer Cropscience

3. Sumitomo Chemical Company

4. BASF

5. Platform Specialty Products Corporation

6. Syngenta

7. Novozymes A/S

8. EI DuPont De Nemours and Company

9. FMC Corporation

10. Monsanto

11. Nufarm Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

