Insect Growth Regulators Market, Market Report to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

The global Insect Growth Regulatorwas valued at USD 736.3million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1376.6millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2017 to 2025.

Insect growth regulators are chemical substances that inhibit the growth of insects or pests that bring harm to the crops. The losses resulting from pest infestation is expected to boost market demand. However, rising concerns surrounding use of chemicals in agriculture is expected to hamper sales.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of environmentally safe crop products

1.2 Rise in application scope of insect growth controllers.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Effective only in initial stage

2.2 Less effective as a stand alone control method

Market Segmentation:

The global Insect Growth Regulatormarket is segmented on the type, form, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Juvenile Hormone Analogs and Mimics

1.2 Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

1.3 Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents

2. By Form:

2.1 Aerosol

2.2 Bait

2.3 Liquid

3. By Application:

3.1 Livestock Pest

3.2 Agricultural Applications

3.3 Commercial Pest Control

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bayer Cropscience AG

2. Russel IPM Ltd.

3. DOW Chemical Company

4. Valent U.S.A Corporation

5. Sumitomo Chemical Company

6. Central Gardens and Pets Co.

7. Syngenta AG

8. Platform Specialty Products Corporation

9. Nufarm Limited

10. Adam Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Insect Growth Regulator marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

