Hydroponics Market, Market In depth Analysis and Research Report

Global Hydroponics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/180/Global Hydroponics Market Size And Forec#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Hydroponicsmarket was valued at USD 1.23billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.33billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Hydroponics is a new cultivation method that employs mineral nutrient solutions in place of soil. The rising problem of loss of essential nutrients from soil is expected to boost demand for these techniques. Although limited types of crops can be cultivated using this method the growing food demand is expected to boost its application.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/180/Global Hydroponics Market Size And Forec#inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising food demand

1.2 Higher yields compared to traditional methods

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High setup costs

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=180

Market Segmentation:

The global Hydroponicsmarket is segmented on the equipment, type, input, crop, and region.

1. By Equipment:

1.1 HVAC

1.2 Control Systems

1.3 LED Grow Light

1.4 Material Handling

1.5 Communication Technology

1.6 Irrigation Systems

1.7 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Aggregate

2.1.1 Open

2.1.2 Closed

2.2 Liquid

2.2.1 Floating

2.2.2 Aeroponics

2.2.3 Nutrient Film Technique

3. By Input:

3.1 Growth Medium

3.2 Nutrients

4. By Crops:

4.1 Pepper

4.2 Tomato

4.3 Leafy and Lettuce

4.4 Strawberry

4.5 Cucumber

4.6 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Koninklijke Philips NV

2. Hydrofarm Inc.

3. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

4. Hydrodynamics International Inc.

5. Heliospectra AB

6. Greentech Agro LLC

7. Logiqs BV

8. American Hydroponics Inc.

9. General Hydroponics Inc.

10. Lumigrow Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Hydroponics Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/180/Global Hydroponics Market Size And Forec

________________________________________