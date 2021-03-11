Grain Analysis Market, Market In depth Analysis and Research Report

Global Grain Analysis Market Size And Forecast To 2025

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Grain Analysismarket was valued at USD 1.66billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.71billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Grain Analysis is becoming important as the demand for high quality grains is increasing rapidly. The rising instances of food contamination are expected to boost the usage of these services. The growing issue of losses due to storage of grains is expected to improve the market demand in the future.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Global increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses

1.2 Concerns among consumers regarding GM products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws and supporting infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

The global Grain Analysismarket is segmented on the grain type, target tested, technology, end use, component,and region.

1. By Target Tested:

1.1 Pathogens

1.2 Pesticides

1.3 GMOs

1.4 Mycotoxins

1.5 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 Traditional

2.2 Rapid

2.2.1 Convenience Based

2.2.2 Immunoassay

2.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2.2.4 Chromatography and Spectrometry

3. By Grain Type:

3.1 Cereals

3.2 Oilseeds

3.3 Pulses

4. By End Use:

4.1 Food

4.1.1 Safety

4.1.2 Quality

4.2 Feed

5. By Component:

5.1 Instruments

5.2 Reference Materials

5.3 Reagents and Consumables

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS SA

2. AB Sciex

3. Bureau Veritas SA

4. Waters Corporation

5. TUV SUD

6. Shimadzu Corporation

7. Eurofins Scientific

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9. ALS Limited

10. Intertek Group PLC

11. Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

12. TUV Nord Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Grain Analysismarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

