GMO Testing Market, Market In depth Analysis and Research Report

Global GMO Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global GMO Testingmarket was valued at USD 1.47billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.95billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025.

GMO crop invention has been a breakthrough in the agriculture domain. However, the growing concerns regarding consumption of GMO Crops is expected to boost the usage of GMO Testing services. The introduction of non-GMO and growing concerns surrounding new GMO variants is driving market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological evolution in farming practices

1.2 Diverse processed foods through GM crops

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Slow implementation of regulations

2.2 Lack of technological know-how among farmers

Market Segmentation:

The global GMO Testingmarket is segmented on the trait, technology, crop and processed food, and region.

1. By Trait:

1.1 Herbicide Tolerance

1.2 Stacked

1.3 Insect Resistance

2. By Technology:

2.1 Immunoassay

2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

3. By Crop and Processed Food:

3.1 Crop

3.1.1 Soybean

3.1.2 Corn

3.1.3 Potato

3.1.4 Canola

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Processed Food

3.2.1 Confectionery and Bakery

3.2.2 Meat Products and Meat

3.2.3 Snacks and Breakfast Cereals

3.2.4 Food Additives

3.2.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Asurequality

2. Microbac Laboratories

3. SGS SA

4. Bureau Veritas SA

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6. Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

7. ALS Limited

8. TUV SUD AG

9. Intertek Group PLC

10. Eurofins Scientific SE

11. MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

12. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the GMO Testingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

