Dry Milling Market, Market: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly Over the Next Five Years

Global Dry Milling Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Dry Millingmarket was valued at USD 64.32billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 102.38billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Dry Milling of corn is becoming of great importance. The varied uses of product obtained from dry milling are boosting market demand. The usage of these products in the manufacturing of fortified animal feed and in the manufacturing of bioethanol is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Corn is one of the important ingredients in animal feed

1.2 Growing demand for corn ethanol

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High maintenance costs involved

2.2 Mycotoxin contamination

Market Segmentation:

The global Dry Millingmarket is segmented on theend product, application, source,and region.

1. By End Product:

1.1 Corngrits

1.2 Cornfluor

1.3 Cornmeal

1.4 DDGS

1.5 Ethanol

1.6 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Feed

2.2 Food

2.3 Fuel

3. By Source:

3.1 White Corn

3.2 Yellow Corn

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Valero Energy Corporation

2. Cargill

3. C.H Guenther & Son Incorporated

4. ADM

5. Flint Hills Resources LP

6. Bunge Limited

7. Pacific Ethanol Inc.

8. Sunopta Inc.

9. Lifeline Foods LLC

10. Didion Milling

11. Lifeline Foods

12. Semo Milling

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Dry Millingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

