Feed Enzymes Market, Market: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly Over the Next Five Years

Global Feed Enzymes Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Feed Enzymesmarket was valued at USD 938million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1820.05millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Feed enzymes demand is expected to remain high over the forecast period owing to growing demand for animal feed. Enzymes are naturally derived and there are no side effects involved owing to which the demand is expected to remain high. The growing meat production is expected to aid market growth of feed enzymes.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing consumption of animal based products

1.2 Rising costs of animal feed

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regulatory structure and intervention

2.2 Thermostability of enzymes

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Enzymesmarket is segmented on thetype, livestock, form, sourceand region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Carbohydrase

1.2 Protease

1.3 Phytase

2. By Livestock:

2.1 Aquatic Animals

2.2 Poultry

2.3 Swine

2.4 Ruminants

2.5 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Animal

3.2 Microorganism

3.3 Plant

4. By Form:

4.1 Liquid

4.2 Dry

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lesaffre

2. BASF

3. Alltech

4. EI DuPont De Nemours

5. Bio-Cat

6. Associated British Foods PLC

7. Rossari Biotech Ltd.

8. KoninklijkeDSm NV

9. Novus International

10. Azelis Holdings SA

11. Adisseo France

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Feed Enzymesmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

