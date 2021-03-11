Feed Flavors and Sweeteners Market, Market: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly Over the Next Five Years

Global Feed Flavors and Sweeteners Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Feed Flavors and Sweetenersmarket was valued at USD 1.19billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.59billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The major factor driving market demand is the growing meat and poultry industry. The growing meat consumption globally is driving demand for feed flavors and sweeteners. The flavors and sweeteners aid in increasing the palatability of feed. The implementation of innovative husbandry practices is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing consumer awareness regarding quality of meat

1.2 Rising demand for palatability boosting feed additives

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness in developing countries

2.2 Volatile raw material prices

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Flavors and Sweetenersmarket is segmented on thetype, livestock, form, sourceand region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Flavors

1.1.1 Butter

1.1.2 Fruit

1.1.3 Spices

1.1.4 Others

1.2 Sweeteners

1.2.1 Saccharine

1.2.2 Glycyrrhizin

1.2.3 NeohesperidineDihydrochalcone

2. By Livestock:

2.1 Poultry

2.2 Ruminants

2.3 Swine

2.4 Aquaculture

2.5 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Dry

3.2 Liquid

4. By Source:

4.1 Synthetic

4.2 Natural

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kerry Group

2. Du Pont

3. Alltech

4. Solvay

5. Biomin Holding

6. Kemin

7. Pancosma

8. Nutriad International Dendermonde

9. Grupo Ferrer Internacional

10. PhytobioticsFutterzusatzstoffe

11. Prinova

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

