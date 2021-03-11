Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market, Market: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly Over the Next Five Years

Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiersmarket was valued at USD 2.27billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.06billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Mycotoxins are harmful organisms that can cause damage to the feed. The major reasons for the formation of mycotoxins are bacteria and yeast used in manufacturing. The demand for binders and modifiers is expected to remain high over the forecast period as they increase the shelf life as well as protect the animal feed from foreign intrusion.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Incidences of mycotoxin occurrences in crops

1.2 Rise in consumption of animal based products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low demand in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiersmarket is segmented on thelivestock, type, source, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Binders

1.1.1 Bentonite

1.1.2 Clay

1.1.3 Others

1.2 Modifiers

1.2.1 Yeast

1.2.2 Enzyme

1.2.3 Bacteria

1.2.4 Others

2. By Livestock:

2.1 Ruminants

2.2 Aquatic Animals

2.3 Poultry

2.4 Swine

2.5 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Organic

3.2 Inorganic

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IMPEXTRACO NV

2. Cargill

3. Novus International

4. BASF SE

5. Kemin

6. ADM

7. Chr. Hansen

8. Bayer AG

9. Perstorp Holding AB

10. Nutreco NV

11. Alltech

12. Novozymes A/S

13. Adisseo France SAS

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

