Feed Phytogenics Market, Market Report to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Global Feed Phytogenics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Feed Phytogenicsmarket was valued at USD 548.1million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1007.7millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Phytogenics are additives derived from herbs and spices that increase the palatability of animal feed. With animal feed industry witnessing a revolution in terms of new products being introduced the demand for such chemicals is increasing rapidly. Europe is expected to be the highest consumer owing to ban on in feed antibiotics.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Product innovation in animal feed industry

1.2 Rising demand for livestock products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rise in prices of feed ingredients

2.2 Complex composition of phytogenic products

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Phytogenicsmarket is segmented on the livestock, type, function, and region.

1. By Livestock:

1.1 Swine

1.2 Poultry

1.3 Ruminants

1.4 Equine

1.5 Aquatic Animals

1.6 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Spices and Herbs

2.2 Essential Oils

2.3 Oleoresins

2.4 Others

3. By Function:

3.1 Performance enhancers

3.2 Palatability enhancers

3.3 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. Phytosynthese

3. EI Du Pont De Nemours

4. A&A Pharmachem Inc.

5. Kemin Industries

6. Pancosma SA

7. Biomin Holding GmbH

8. PhytobioticsFutterzusatztoffe GmbH

9. Dostofarm GmbH

10. DelaconBiotechnik GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

