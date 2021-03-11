Feed Testing Market, Market Report to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Global Feed Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Feed Testingmarket was valued at USD 1.72billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.12billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Feed related problems are on the rise as the cases of disease outbreaks among livestock is increasing day by day. The contamination of feed can result in huge financial losses for the farmers. The concern for food safety due to contaminated feed is driving demand for these services.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for high quality animal feed

1.2 Rising operational costs of feed production

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about feed regulations

2.2 High cost and extensive sample preparation

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Testingmarket is segmented on the livestock, type, and region.

1. By Livestock:

1.1 Swine Feed

1.2 Cattle Feed

1.3 Equine Feed

1.4 Pet Feed

1.5 Aquafeed

1.6 Poultry Feed

2. By Type:

2.1 Pathogen Testing

2.2 Mycotoxin Testing

2.3 Crop Chemicals Testing

2.4 Fats and Oils Testing

2.5 Nutritional Labeling Testing

2.6 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Silliker Inc.

2. Adpen Laboratories Inc.

3. SGS SA

4. Bureau Veritas SA

5. Romer Labs

6. EurofinsScienific

7. R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.

8. Genon Laboratories Ltd.

9. Intertek Group PLC

10. Institut Fir Produktqualitat GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

