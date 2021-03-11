Food Allergen Testing Market, Market Report to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Global Food Allergen Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Food Allergen Testingmarket was valued at USD 518.4million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 921.4millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

In reality, all foodstuffs contain ingredients that can result in allergic reaction. To prevent such allergic reactions and improve labeling standards the food allergen testing has become of utmost importance. The introduction of new products with varied flavors is expected to boost the importance of food allergen testing.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Labeling compliance

1.2 Rise in allergic reactions among consumers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

2.2 Low awareness about labeling regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Allergen Testingmarket is segmented on the source, technology, food tested, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Peanut and Soy

1.2 Milk

1.3 Wheat

1.4 Seafood

1.5 Egg

1.6 Tree Nuts

1.7 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

2.2 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

2.3 Others

3. By Food Tested:

3.1 Infant Food

3.2 Bakery and Confectionery

3.3 Processed Food

3.4 Seafood and Meat Products

3.5 Dairy Products and Alternatives

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS SA

2. MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

3. TUV SUD PSB Pte Ltd.

4. Eurofins Scientific SE

5. MicrobacLaboartories

6. ALS Limited

7. Asurequality Ltd.

8. Symbio Laboratories

9. Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

10. Intertek Group PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Food Allergen Testingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

