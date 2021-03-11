Food Authenticity Testing Market, Market Report to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Food Authenticity Testingmarket was valued at USD 4.89billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.29billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Food contamination is a major cause of concern for food manufacturers. The implementation of food regulations is expected to increase the importance of food authenticity testing. The growing international food trade is expected to boost the usage of food authenticity testing services.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Stringent regulations

1.2 Rising incidences of false labelling and certification

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

2.2 Complexity in testing techniques

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Authenticity Testingmarket is segmented on the target testing, technology, food tested, and region.

1. By Target Testing:

1.1 Meat Speciation

1.2 Country of Origin and Ageing

1.3 False Labeling

1.3.1 Allergen Testing

1.3.2 GMO Testing

1.4 Adulteration Tests

2. By Technology:

2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction Based

2.2 LC-MS/MS

2.3 Immunoassay Methods

2.4 Isotope Methods

2.5 Others

3. By Food Tested:

3.1 Dairy Products

3.2 Meat Products

3.3 Ingredients

3.4 Processed Foods

3.5 Grains, Cereals and Pulses

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS SA

2. Genetic ID NA Inc.

3. Intertek Group PLC

4. Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

5. Eurofins Scientific SE

6. ALS Limited

7. EMSL Analytical Inc.

8. LGC Science Group Ltd.

9. MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

10. Microbac Laboratories

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Food Authenticity Testingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

