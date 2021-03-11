Agricultural Sprayers Market, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Agricultural Sprayers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Sprayersmarket was valued at USD 1.70billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.13billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The rise in extensive farming activity is expected to be a major driver for agricultural sprayers. The increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity is expected to drive market demand for agricultural sprayers. The major restraint for market growth is high initial capital investment.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Sulfur deficiency in soil

1.2 Need for higher agricultural productivity

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing trend of organic foods

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Sprayersmarket is segmented on the type, capacity, farm size, crop type, technologyand region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Self Propelled

1.1.1 Low HP

1.1.2 High HP

1.1.3 Medium HP

1.2 Aerial

1.3 Trailed

1.4 Tractor Mounted

2. By Capacity:

2.1 Ultra Low Volume

2.2 Low Volume

2.3 High Volume

3. By Farm Size:

3.1 Small

3.2 Large

3.3 Medium

4. By Crop Type:

4.1 Cereals

4.1.1 Rice

4.1.2 Maize

4.1.3 Wheat

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Oilseeds

4.2.1 Rapeseed

4.2.2 Sunflower

4.2.3 Soybean

4.2.4 Other

4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

4.4 Others

5. By Technology:

5.1 Air Assisted Electrostatic Spray Technology

5.2 Hydraulic Nozzle Spray Technology

5.3 Variable Rate Technology

5.4 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. John Deere

2. Kubota

3. Bgroup

4. CNH Industrial

5. Mahindra and Mahindra

6. Amazonen-Werke

7. Exel Industries

8. Stihl

9. Yamaha

10. Agco Corporation

11. DJI

12. Bucher Industries

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Agricultural Sprayersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

