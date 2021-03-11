Aquafeed Market, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Aquafeed Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Aquafeed market was valued at USD 98.29billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 226.13billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The growing importance of fish derived products is driving demand for aquafeed. The new product development aimed at developing fortified versions of existing market products is expected to further augment market demand. The rise in fish farming activities is expected to have a positive impact on sales.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising seafood trade

1.2 Growing aquaculture industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Price volatility of raw materials

2.2 Food safety concerns

Market Segmentation:

The global Aquafeedmarket is segmented on the end user, ingredient, additive, and region.

1. By End User:

1.1 Mollusks

1.2 Fish

1.3 Crustaceans

1.4 Others

2. By Ingredient:

2.1 Fish meal

2.2 Fish oil

2.3 Additives

2.4 Corn

2.5 Soybean

2.6 Others

3. By Additive:

3.1 Antioxidants

3.2 Antibiotics

3.3 Vitamins

3.4 Feed Enzymes

3.5 Amino Acids

3.6 Feed Acidifiers

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. DE Heus Animal Nutrition

3. Dibaq AS

4. Nutreco NV

5. Norel Animal Nutrition

6. Avanti Feeds Limited

7. Biomin Holding GmbH

8. Cargill

9. Biomar

10. Land O Lakes

11. Aller Aqua A/S

12. Alltech

13. Nutriad

14. Ridley Corporation Limited

15. Biostadt India Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Aquafeedmarket was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

