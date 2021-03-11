Beneficial Insects Market, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Beneficial Insects Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Beneficial Insectsmarket was valued at USD 436.8million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1047.0millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025.

With growing emphasis on agricultural productivity and improved quality of food grains the demand for beneficial insects is expected to grow rapidly. These insects provide a natural way of dealing with pests or any other microbes that may bring harm to the crops. The rising trend of organic farming is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in demand for organic products

1.2 Increasing demand for pest specific bio-control agents

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shorter shelf life of microbials

2.2 Reluctance of farmers to accept microbials

Market Segmentation:

The global Beneficial Insects marketis segmented on the type, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Parasitoids

1.2 Pollinators

1.3 Pathogens

1.4 Predators

2. By Application:

2.1 Crop Production

2.2 Crop Protection

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Tip Top Bio Control

2. Applied Bio-Nomics Ltd.

3. Natural Insect Control

4. Biobest NV

5. Dudutech

6. BiolineAgrosciences Ltd.

7. Biological Services

8. Fargro Ltd.

9. Biobee Biological Systems Ltd.

10. Arbico Organics

11. AndermattBiocontrol AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Beneficial Insects marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

