Bioinsecticides Market Size And Forecast, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Bioinsecticides Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Bioinsecticides market was valued at USD 1.37billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.07billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The problems associated with chemical insecticides is driving the demand for Bioinsecticides. The favorable government regulations promoting the use of organic additives to crops is boosting market demand. The adoption of organic farming is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing level of insect attacks due to climate change

1.2 Industrial promotions in biotechnology and integrated pest management techniques

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness

2.2 Lack of adequate infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

The global Bioinsecticidesmarket is segmented on the type, crop type, formulation, mode of application, mode of action, mechanism, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 BeauveriaBassiana

1.2 MetarhiziumAnisopliae

1.3 Bacillus Thuringiensis

1.4 VerticilliumLecanil

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Grains and Cereals

2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.3 Vegetables and Fruits

2.4 Others

3. By Formulation:

3.1 Liquid

3.2 Dry

4. By Mode of Application:

4.1 Soil Treatment

4.2 Foliar Spray

4.3 Seed Treatment

4.4 Post Harvest

5. By Mode of Action:

5.1 Parasites and Pathogens

5.2 Predators

5.3 Bio-Rationals

6. By Mechanism:

6.1 Suffocation

6.2 Mating Disruption

6.3 Dessication

6.4 Anti-Feeding

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bayer Cropscience AG

2. Biotech International Ltd.

3. Syngenta AG

4. Agrilife

5. Novozymes A/S

6. Bioworks Inc.

7. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

8. Valent Biosciences Corporation

9. Koppert BV

10. Certis USA

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

