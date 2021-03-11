Bionematicides Market Size, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Bionematicides Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Bionematicidesmarket was valued at USD 153.8million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 631.8millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Bionemtocides belong to the family of biopesticides that are used in treatment of nematode infestation of crops. They aid in eradicating nematodes in the early growth stage. The rising focus on tackling losses caused due to pests is expected to drive market demand

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High level of crop infestation by nematodes

1.2 Phasing out of chemical fumigant nematicides due to environmental concerns

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Slow speed of action and lower shelf life

2.2 Barriers in adoption

Market Segmentation:

The global Bionematicidesmarket is segmented on the type, infestation, crop type, mode of application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Microbials

1.2 Chemicals

2. By Infestation:

2.1 Cyst Nematodes

2.2 Root Knot Nematodes

2.3 Lesion Nematodes

2.4 Others

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Grains and Cereals

3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

3.3 Vegetables and Fruits

3.4 Others

4. By Mode of Application:

4.1 Soil Treatment

4.2 Foliar Spray

4.3 Seed Treatment

4.4 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Syngenta AG

2. Horizon Agritech

3. Bayer Cropscience AG

4. The Real IPM Company

5. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

6. Bio HumaNetics Inc.

7. T. Stanes and Company Limited

8. Agri Life

9. Certis USA LLC

10. Valent Biosciences Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Bionematicides Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

