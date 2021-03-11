Biostimulants Market Size And Forecast,Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Biostimulants Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Biostimulantsmarket was valued at USD 1.74billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.17billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Biostimulants form an important component of the growing practice of sustainable agriculture. The specificity of their application coupled with increased productivity is driving the demand for these products. The rising food production is expected to aid market growth over the forecast period..

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing need for sustainable agriculture approach

1.2 Limited investments and easy raw material availability

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Duplicity and low quality of biostimulant products

Market Segmentation:

The global Biostimulantsmarket is segmented on the active ingredient, application method, crop type, formand region.

1. By Active Ingredient:

1.1 Humic Substances

1.2 Microbial Amendments

1.3 Seaweed Extracts

1.4 Amino Acids and Vitamins

1.5 Trace Minerals

1.6 Others

2. By Application Method:

2.1 Seed Treatment

2.2 Soil Treatment

2.3 Foliar Treatment

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Turfs and Ornamentals

3.2 Fruits and Vegetables

3.3 Row Crops

3.4 Others

4. By Form:

4.1 Liquid

4.2 Dry

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. Biolchim

3. Isagro

4. ArystaLifescience

5. Valagro

6. Koppert

7. Italpolina

8. Ilsa

9. Syngenta

10. Adama Agricultural Solution

11. Bio AG Alliance

12. FMC Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Biostimulantsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

