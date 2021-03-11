Commercial Greenhouse Market, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Size And Forecast To 2025

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Commercial Greenhousemarket was valued at USD 21.14billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 44.04billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2017 to 2025.

Commercial greenhouse as a new form of agricultural technique is gaining popularity. It is majorly used for the cultivation of fruits, vegetables and nursery crops. The high yields provided by this technique is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High yields compared to traditional agricultural techniques

1.2 Unfavorable climatic conditions for traditional agriculture

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial costs

2.2 Lack of awareness

Market Segmentation:

The global Commercial Greenhousemarket is segmented on the equipment, type, crop type, and region.

1. By Equipment:

1.1 Cooling Systems

1.2 Heating Systems

1.3 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Glass Greenhouses

2.2 Plastic Greenhouse

2.2.1 Polycarbonate

2.2.2 Polymethyli Methacrylate

2.2.3 Polyethylene

2.2.4 Others

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Nursery Crops

3.2 Flowers and Ornamentals

3.3 Vegetables and Fruits

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Richel Group SA

2. Heliospectra AB

3. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

4. Hort Americas LLC

5. Certhon

6. Nexus Corporation

7. Logiqs BV

8. Rough Brothers Inc.

9. Agra Tech Inc.

10. Lumigrow Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Commercial Greenhouse Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

