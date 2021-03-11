Complex Fertilizers Market, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Complex Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Complex Fertilizersmarket was valued at USD 44.00billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 76.25billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Complex Fertilizers are manufactured by mixing two or more micro nutrient fertilizers. The loss of essential nutrients from the soil is driving the demand for complex fertilizers. The rise in food production coupled with improvement in agricultural practices is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in greenhouse production

1.2 Rising crop demand for biofuel and animal feed

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Depressed commodity prices and lower incomes from farms

2.2 Growing demand for organic fertilizers

Market Segmentation:

The global Complex Fertilizersmarket is segmented on thetype, crop type, form, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Incomplete

1.1.1 Potassium Nitrate

1.1.2 Monoammonium Phosphate

1.1.3 Diammonium Phosphate

1.1.4 Monopotassium Phosphate

1.2 Complete

1.2.1 N.P.K (12-32-16)

1.2.2 N.P.K (10-26-26)

1.2.3 N.P.K (15-15-15)

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Cereals

2.2 Oilseeds

2.3 Vegetables and Fruits

2.4 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Liquid

3.2 Solid

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

2. Agrium Inc.

3. Yara International

4. CF Industries Holdings Inc.

5. The Mosaic Company

6. Coromandel International

7. SociedadQuimica Y Minera D Chile SA

8. Eurochem Group AG

9. Potash Corporation of Saskawatchen

10. Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

11. Phosagro

12. Israel Chemicals Ltd.

13. Helena Chemicals Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Complex Fertilizersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

