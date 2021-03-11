Drip Irrigation Market, Market – Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications

Global Drip Irrigation Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/164/Global Drip Irrigation Market Size And F#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Drip Irrigationmarket was valued at USD 3.38billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.23billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.80% from 2017 to 2025.

Drip irrigation is a type of irrigation technique that aids in saving water. The technique is useful in areas where there is scarcity of water. The market growth is also aided by government programs aimed at promoting drip irrigation. Growing water crisis globally is expected to increase market penetration of this irrigation technique.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/164/Global Drip Irrigation Market Size And F#inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Effective cost savings

1.2 Enhancement in crop yield

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regular maintenance

2.2 High costs involved

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=164

Market Segmentation:

The global Drip Irrigationmarket is segmented on thecrop type, component, application, and region.

1. By Crop Type:

1.1 Vegetable Crops

1.2 Nuts and Fruits

1.3 Field Crops

1.4 Others

2. By Component:

2.1 Pressure Pumps

2.2 Emitters/Drippers

2.3 Filters

2.4 Valves

2.5 Fittings and Accessories

2.6 Drip Lines/Drip Tubes

3. By Application:

3.1 Subsurface

3.2 Surface

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Antelco Pty Ltd.

2. Jain Irrigation Systems

3. Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd.

4. Lindsay Corporation

5. Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

6. The Toro Company

7. Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

8. Hunter Industries Incorporated

9. Netafim Limited

10. Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

11. Rain Bird Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Drip Irrigationmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/164/Global Drip Irrigation Market Size And F

________________________________________