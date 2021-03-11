Probiotics Market, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Global Probiotics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/144/Global Probiotics Market Size And Foreca#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Probiotics Market was valued at USD 41.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 75.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Probiotics, which consist of living bacteria and yeast, are important for the digestive system. They are also known as the good bacteria in the body. Some of the common conditions treated by Probiotics include Irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Infectious diarrhea, and antibiotic-related diarrhea among others

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/144/Global Probiotics Market Size And Foreca#inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing preference to dietary supplements as functional foods

1.2 Increasing health concerns

1.3 Increasing R&D in the Probiotics field

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent standards and regulations

2.2 High operating costs

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=144

Market Segmentation:

The global Probiotics Market is segmented on the basis of Source, Application, End-use and region.

1. Global Probiotics Market, by Source:

1.1 Yeast

1.2 Bacteria

1.2.1 Lactobacilli

1.2.1.1 Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

1.2.1.2 Lactobacillus Rheuteri

1.2.1.3 Lactobacillus Acidophilus

1.2.1.4 Lactobacillus Casei

1.2.2 Bifidobacterium

2. Global Probiotics Market, by Application:

2.1 Functional Food & Beverages

2.2 Dietary Supplements

2.3 Animal Feed

3. Global Probiotics Market, by End-use:

3.1 Human

3.2 Animal

4. Global Probiotics Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arla Foods, Inc.

2. BioGaia AB

3. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

4. Danone

5. Danisco A/S

6. General Mills, Inc.

7. I-Health Inc.

8. Lallemand Inc.

9. Lifeway Foods Inc.

10. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

11. Nestl

12. Morinaga

13. Dupont

14. Yakult Honsha

15. Probi

16. Biogaia

17. Bifodan

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Probiotics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/144/Global Probiotics Market Size And Foreca

________________________________________