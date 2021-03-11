Agricultural Biologicals Market, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Biologicalsmarket was valued at USD 5.95billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.35 billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The growing government support to new agricultural practices that involve reduced usage of chemicals is driving market demand for these products. The changes in soil composition due to climate change and loss of nutrients are major reasons why biologicals are preferred over chemicals. The adoption of organic farming techniques is expected to further boost demand for these products.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Reduce chemical hazard and easier residue management

1.2 Subsidies by government agencies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Barriers in adoption

2.2 Easy availability of chemical fertilizers and pesticides

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Biologicalsmarket is segmented on the product, application, source, mode of application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Biopesticides

1.2 Biofertilizers

1.3 Biostimulants

1.4 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.2 Vegetables and Fruits

2.3 Grains and Cereals

2.4 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Biorationals

3.2 Microbials

3.3 Others

4. By Mode of Application:

4.1 Seed Treatment

4.2 Foliar Spray

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Syngenta

2. Koppert BV

3. DOW Chemical Company

4. Certis USA

5. Bayer Cropscience

6. ArystaLifescience Limited

7. BASF SE

8. Marrone Bio Innovation Inc.

9. Isagro Spa

10. T.Stanes and Company Limited

11. Novozymes A/S

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Agricultural Biologicals Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

