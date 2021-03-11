Agricultural Fumigants Market, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Expected for Rapid Growth

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/149/Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Siz#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Fumigantsmarket was valued at USD 1.50billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.13billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Fumigation is a process of pest control that are used to treat pesticides. The demand for these fumigants is expected to grow slowly owing to regulations surrounding usage of chemical pesticides. The ozone depletion resulting from usage of such chemicals is expected to hamper market demand.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/149/Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Siz#inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing focus on reduction of post-harvest losses

1.2 Rise in insect population due to climate change

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

2.2 Ban on application of methyl bromide

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=149

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Fumigantsmarket is segmented on the product, crop type, application, pest control method, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Methyl Bromide

1.2 Chloropicrin

1.3 Phosphine

1.4 1,3-Dichloropropene

1.5 Metam Sodium

1.6 Others

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.2 Vegetables and Fruits

2.3 Grains and Cereals

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Warehouse

3.2 Soil

4. By Pest Control Method:

4.1 Non Tarp Fumigation by Injection

4.2 Tarpaulin Fumigation

4.3 Vacuum Chamber Fumigation

4.4 Structural Fumigation

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. Rentokil

3. Syngenta

4. Arkema

5. Adama

6. Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

7. DOW Chemical Company

8. AMVAC

9. FMC Corporation

10. Nufarm

11. Degesch America

12. UPL

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Agricultural Fumigants Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/149/Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Siz

________________________________________