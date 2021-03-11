Yeast Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Yeast Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Yeast Market was valued at USD 3.04 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Yeast is one of the most widely used micro-organisms for manufacturing food & beverages. It is used in the process of fermentation and imparts a better texture, taste, and aroma to the food products. This product has witnessed growing demand courtesy an increase in the consumption of functional bakery foods and alcoholic beverages.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand functional bakery products

1.2 Growing demand from the alcohol industry

1.3 Growing demand for bioethanol as a fuel

1.4 Increasing awareness about the importance of yeast as compared to its alternative Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Scarcity of raw materials

2.2 Stringent food safety standards and regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Yeast Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Type, Application and Region

1. Global Yeast Market, by Product:

1.1 Fresh Yeast

1.2 Dry Yeast

1.3 Instant Yeast

2. Global Yeast Market, by Type:

2.1 Bakers Yeast

2.2 Wine Yeast

2.3 Brewers Yeast

2.4 Bioethanol Yeast

2.5 Feed Yeast

3. Global Yeast Market, by Application:

3.1 Food & Beverages

3.1.1 Alcoholic Beverages

3.1.2 Non-alcoholic beverages

3.1.3 Bakery Products

3.2 Animal Feed

3.3 Others

4. Global Yeast Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AB Mauri Food

2. AB Vista

3. Alltech

4. Chr. Hansen

5. Lallemand

6. Lesaffre

7. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8. Kerry Group PLC

9. Cargill

10. Nutreco N.V.

11. Synergy Flavors

12. Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd

13. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14. Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

15. Associated British Foods PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Yeast Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

