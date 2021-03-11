Flavor Enhancers Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Flavor Enhancers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Flavor Enhancers Market was valued at USD 5.77 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.26 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Flavor Enhancers are added to foods and beverages to improve the taste and texture. They account for only about 0.4% of the final product. Growing demand for processed food & beverages is expected to be the major driver for flavor enhancers over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing sensory oriented consumers

1.2 Modernization in the food habits

1.3 Growing consumption of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) in food products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent food standards and regulations

2.2 Availability of natural ingredients

Market Segmentation:

The global Flavor Enhancers Market is segmented on the basis of source, product, application and region.

1. Global Flavor Enhancers Market, by Source:

1.1 Natural Flavor Enhancers

1.2 Synthetic Flavor Enhancers

2. Global Flavor Enhancers Market, by Product:

2.1.1 Acidulants

2.1.2 Glutamates

2.1.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins

2.1.4 Yeast Extracts

2.1.5 Other Types

3. Global Flavor Enhancers Market, by Application:

3.1 Food

3.1.1 Culinary products

3.1.2 Snack and confectionery

3.1.3 Bakeries

3.1.4 Meat and savory

3.1.5 Dietary supplements

3.2 Beverages

3.2.1 Carbonated drinks

3.2.2 Non-carbonated drinks

4. Global Flavor Enhancers Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Givaudan

2. Firmenich

3. Ariake U.S.A.,INC.

4. Cargill Inc

5. Kerry Group

6. Corbion Purac

7. Archer Daniels Midland(ADM)

8. FMC Corporation

9. Symrise AG

10. BASF

11. International Fragrance and Flavours, Inc.(IFF)

12. Sensient

13. Dupont- Danisco

14. D.D. Williamson & Co Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Flavor Enhancers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

