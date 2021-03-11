Dairy Alternatives Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Dairy Alternatives Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.89 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Dairy alternatives can be defined as substitutes to dairy products made from animal milk. Some of the common alternatives include soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk, flax milk and many more. Growing trend of vegan culture, which involves complete elimination of dairy products in everyday meals, is expected to be the major driving factor of the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing vegan culture

1.2 Advantages of plant-based dairy alternative products

1.3 Increasing occurrence of the milk allergies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High price of products

2.2 Limited availability of raw materials and processing plants

Market Segmentation:

The global Dairy Alternatives Market is segmented on the basis of formulation, product, application, sales channel and region.

1. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Formulation:

1.1 Sweetened Products

1.1.1 Plain Formulation

1.1.2 Flavored Formulation

1.2 Unsweetened Products

1.2.1 Plain Formulation

1.2.2 Flavored Formulation

2. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Product:

2.1 Soy Milk

2.2 Almond Milk

2.3 Coconut Milk

2.4 Rice Milk

2.5 Others

3. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Application:

3.1 Food

3.1.1 Cheese

3.1.2 Yoghurt

3.1.3 Ice cream

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Beverages

3.2.1 Milk

3.2.2 Sauces & Dressings

4. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Sales Channel:

4.1 Super Markets

4.2 Convenience Store

4.3 Pharmacies

4.4 Health Food Stores

4.5 Others

5. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Daiya Foods Inc.

2. Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

3. Panos Brands LLC.

4. Eden Foods Inc.

5. Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

6. Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

7. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

8. The WhiteWave Foods Company

9. Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company

10. Sunopta Inc.

11. Archer Daniels Midland Company

12. Nutriops S.L.

13. Dhler GmbH

14. Triballat Noyal

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Dairy Alternatives Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

