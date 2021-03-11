Dietary Fibers Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Dietary Fibers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Dietary Fibers Market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Dietary fibers are essential nutrients that help in digestion and regularizing the bowel movements in human beings and animals. These are indigestible portions of food derived from plants. The major types of dietary fibers are soluble and insoluble. Growing awareness regarding the importance of fiber in everyday meals is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advantages of dietary fibers in digestion

1.2 Growing demand fiber supplements

1.3 Increase in demand for weight management products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Water reactivity of dietary fibers

2.2 Inconsistent standards and regulations across regions

Market Segmentation:

The global Dietary Fibers Market is segmented on the basis of source, product, application, and region.

1. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Source:

1.1 Whole Grain Products

1.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3 Others

2. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Product:

2.1 Soluble Dietary Fibers

2.2 Insoluble Dietary Fibers

3. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Application:

3.1 Food

3.2 Beverages

3.3 Pharmaceuticals

3.4 Others

4. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Lonza Group AG

4. Nexira

5. Ingredion Incorporated

6. Du Pont

7. Roquette Freres

8. Tate & Lyle

9. Grain Processing Corporation

10. Grain Millers, Inc.

11. KFSU Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Dietary Fibers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

