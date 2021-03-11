Humectants Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Humectants Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Humectants Market was valued at USD 20.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.78 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025.

A humectant is a substance used to keep things moist courtesy its water absorbing property. It is used in a variety of products including cosmetics and food & beverages. It is also used as a food additive for keeping foodstuffs moist. Growing cosmetics industry is expected to play a key role in the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for bakery and other such products

1.2 Growing demand for natural ingredients

1.3 Increase in demand for functional foods

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about the benefits of humectants

Market Segmentation:

The global Humectants Market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region.

1. Global Humectants Market, by Source:

1.1 Synthetic

1.2 Natural

1.2.1 Plant-Based

1.2.2 Animal-Based

2. Global Humectants Market, by Type:

2.1 Sugar Alcohols

2.2 Glycerol

2.3 Glycols

2.4 Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS)

2.5 Polysaccharides

2.6 Others

3. Global Humectants Market, by Application:

3.1 Food & Beverages

3.1.1 Bakery & Confectionery Products

3.1.2 Beverages

3.1.3 Functional & Nutritional Foods

3.2 Personal Care Products

3.3 Animal Feed

3.4 Pharmaceuticals

3.5 Others

4. Global Humectants Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Corbion N.V.

2. Batory Foods

3. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

4. Barentz

5. Brenntag AG

6. The DOW Chemical Company

7. Ingredion Incorporated

8. Roquette Frres

9. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

10. Archer Daniels Midland Company

11. BASF SE

12. Cargill

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Humectants Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

