Health Ingredients Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Health Ingredients Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Health Ingredients Market was valued at USD 67.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 120.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Health ingredients include essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and prebiotics among others. These essential nutrients help balance the nutrient level in the body. Growing awareness about the importance of a balanced diet is expected to be the major factor driving the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for health-specific products

1.2 Booming functional food & beverage industry

1.3 Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of essential nutrients

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Pricing issues in some under-developed regions

2.2 Adherence to stringent food safety regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Health Ingredients Market is segmented on the basis of type, source, function, application, and region.

1. Global Health Ingredients Market, by Type:

1.1 Vitamins

1.1.1 Vitamin A

1.1.2 Vitamin B Complex

1.1.3 Vitamin C

1.1.4 Vitamin D

1.1.5 Vitamin E

1.1.6 Others

1.2 Proteins

1.3 Prebiotics

1.3.1 Oligosaccharides

1.3.2 Inulin

1.3.3 Polydextrose

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Minerals

1.4.1 Macro Minerals

1.4.2 Micro Minerals

1.5 Lipids

1.5.1 Omega- 3 & 6 Fatty Acids

1.5.2 Other Essential Fatty Acids

1.6 Carbohydrates

1.7 Probiotics

1.8 Plant & Fruit Extracts

1.8.1 Flavonoids

1.8.2 Polyphenols

1.8.3 Sterols

1.8.4 Carotenoids

1.8.5 Others

1.9 Enzymes

1.9.1 Proteases

1.9.2 Amylases

1.9.3 Cellulases

1.9.4 Others

2. Global Health Ingredients Market, by Source:

2.1 Plant

2.2 Animal

2.3 Microbial

2.4 Synthetic

3. Global Health Ingredients Market, by Function:

3.1 Weight Management

3.2 Immunity Enhancement

3.3 Gut Health Management

3.4 Joint Health Management

3.5 Heart/Cardiovascular Health Management

3.6 Eye Health Management

3.7 Brain Health Management

4. Global Health Ingredients Market, by Application:

4.1 Food

4.1.1 Bakery & Confectione

4.1.2 Dairy Products

4.1.3 Dietary Supplements

4.1.4 Snacks & Meal Replacers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Beverages

4.2.1 Dairy Beverages

4.2.2 Pharmaceutical Beverages

4.2.3 Juices

4.2.4 Sports Drinks

4.3 Animal Feed

4.4 Personal Care

5. Global Health Ingredients Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

2. Lonza Group Ltd.

3. Tate & Lyle PLC

4. Arla Foods Amba

5. Ingredion Incorporated

6. Cargill

7. BASF SE

8. Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

9. Kerry Group PLC

10. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11. Associated British Foods PLC

12. Archer Daniels Midland Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Health Ingredients Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

