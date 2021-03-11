Infant Formula Ingredients Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Infant Formula Ingredients Market was valued at USD 13.37 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Infant formula, also known as baby food, contains essential nutrients for babies including DHA, Lutein, and Vitamin E. these ingredients help in the optimum nourishment of infants, and also increase their immunity. Changing lifestyles including preference for convenient feeding and growing demand for organic baby food are expected to be key drivers of the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Insufficient breast milk availability to babies

1.2 Growing demand for convenient feeding

1.3 Innovations and improved taste of infant formula

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations regarding infant formula ingredients

Market Segmentation:

The global Infant Formula Ingredients Market is segmented on the basis of source, form, product type, application, and region.

1. Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market, by Source:

1.1 Conventional

1.2 Organic

2. Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market, by Form:

2.1 Powder

2.2 Liquid

2.3 Semi-liquid

3. Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market, by Product Type:

3.1 Carbohydrates

3.1.1 Lactose

3.1.2 Starches and Other Carbohydrates

3.2 Oils & Fats

3.3 Proteins

3.3.1 Milk Proteins

3.3.2 Soy Proteins

3.3.3 Hydrolyzed Milk Proteins

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Vitamins & Minerals

3.5 Prebiotics

3.6 Others

4. Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market, by Application:

4.1 Growing-Up Milk (Infants Over 12 Months)

4.2 Standard Infant Formula (06-Month-Old Infant)

4.2.1 Milk-Based Infant Formulas

4.2.2 Soy Protein-Based Formulas

4.2.3 Protein Hydrolysate-Based Formulas

4.2.4 Amino Acid-Based Formulas

4.3 Follow-On Formula (612 Month-Old Infant)

4.4 Specialty Formula

5. Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kerry Group PLC

2. Glanbia PLC

3. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

5. BASF SE

6. Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

7. Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

8. Aarhuskarlshamn AB

9. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

10. Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

11. Vitablend Nederland B.V.

12. Arla Foods Amba

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

