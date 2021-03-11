Global Eye Care By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Eye Care in South Korea
Eye Care in South Korea
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 increases screen use, supporting sales of eye care products, which are mainly driven by air pollution and the use of contact lenses
Consumers spend more time indoors, reducing the demand for allergy eye care, as prescriptions continue to dampen growth
Refresh continues to lead the landscape, as JW Pharmaceutical Corp and Kukje Pharm Co Ltd launch new offerings
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady growth across the forecast period, however, allergy eye care will remain challenged by prescription solutions
Air pollution and contact lenses will drive growth and support sales across the forecast period
New launches lead to growth, as players not only focus on marketing but positionings within stores
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
Table of Contents
Eye Care in Israel
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Immune boosting Eye Care ensures stronger growth in 2020 with some shortages due to stockpiling
Shift to e-commerce intensifies as consumers avoid shops due to COVID-19
Ta’am Teva-Altman General Partnership maintains its lead, while Ambrosia Ltd Solgar Israel remains in second place despite losing share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong growth for dietary supplements, especially probiotics over forecast period
Eye Care expected to be driven by successive trends over forecast period
Growing demand for combination dietary supplements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Eye Care by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Eye Care and Eye Care registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources….continued
