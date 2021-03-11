Global Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Similar to the impact on vitamins, the COVID-19 outbreak will result in a spike in demand for immunity boosting dietary supplements. Such products mainly include combination supplements containing vitamins and supplements, as well as herbal/traditional dietary supplements such as echinacea, ginseng and garlic. Given the popularity of herbal/traditional supplements in recent years due to the perception of their nutraceutical properties, it is likely that herbal/traditional dietary supplements wil…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Dietary Supplements in Singapore

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for immunity boosting dietary supplements peaks due to COVID-19

Sales of brain health supplements to grow in tandem with ageing population

General Nutrition Centers leverages retail network to lead sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lifestyle and dietary changes could taper demand for dietary supplements

Blurring of category lines between health and beauty positioning

Rising health awareness fuelling demand for herbal/traditional dietary supplements

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

