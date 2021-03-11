Global Consumer Health By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Consumer Health in Argentina

Consumer health value sales will continue to grow in 2020, despite the negative economic impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Lower purchasing power among middle-income consumers and the rising cost of healthcare in Argentina have fuelled a shift towards self-medication in recent years, thus encouraging preventive healthcare. Following this trend, generics will continue to gain the attention of many price-sensitive consumers, who are now able to afford products that were previously too expensive.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797934-sports-nutrition-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sodium-market-2021-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mens-t-shirts-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aquaponics-industry-2021-market-insights-opportunities-analysis-growth-potential-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steam-and-water-analysis-system-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Argentina

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives strong growth in Consumer Health in 2020, as consumers seek to relieve virus symptoms

Genomma Laboratories performs strongly in 2020 with a wide portfolio of products

Leader Bayer Argentina helps drive sales through downsizing its aspirin packs

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Topical analgesics/anaesthetic will continue to be slightly more dynamic than systemic Consumer Health into forecast period

Adult acetaminophen will benefit from Genomma’s investments

Players moving towards stronger doses of ibuprofen, aspirin and paracetamol

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts demand for cough, cold and allergy remedies in 2020

Arcor and Mondelez continue to lead cough, cold and allergy remedies in 2020, though Procter & Gamble’s Vick will see strong growth

Laboratorios Raffo loses share to Laboratorio Elea in antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising allergy levels will ensure continued growth in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies into forecast period

Cetirizine will help drive antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) sales into the forecast period

Medicated confectionery will benefit from an emphasis on sugar-free products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Unhealthy diet and increasing stress will continue to support sales of digestive remedies in 2020, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19

Laboratorio Elea and GSK will continue to lead in a concentrated competitive landscape

Generics gaining ground in digestive remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy eating trend poses threat to sales into forecast period

Omeprazole expected to drive sales of proton pump inhibitors into forecast period

Natural digestive remedies see strong growth in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 and economic challenges reduce demand for dermatologicals in 2020

Genomma Laboratories Argentina holds a strong position in dermatologicals

Laboratio Elea will show a strong performance in 2020 due to its popular Caladryl brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Inflation will continue to negatively affect dermatologicals, though products will still benefit from innovation

Increasing presence of e-commerce retailers expected into forecast period

Argentinians will look both for good bargains but also products offering value-added benefits in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decrease in purchasing power as a result of COVID-19 dampens retail volume sales in 2020

NRT gum dominates movements and trends in NRT smoking cessation aids, though NRT patches see strong current retail value growth

NRT smoking cessation aids a highly concentrated competitive landscape in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Falling purchasing power and smaller smoking population could affect sales in coming years

New players and innovation to enter NRT smoking cessation aids into the forecast period?

Demand for NRT smoking cessation aids may grow into forecast period, as awareness of the harms of smoking rises

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 36 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 37 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 41 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand driven by rising stress and anxiety levels

Elisium, the dominant player in sleep aids, continues to increase its share in 2020

Buenas Noches gains ground in 2020 thanks to widening distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce sales will continue to build up a presence into forecast period

Sleep aids will continue to benefit from negative economic environment going forward

Domestic players will continue to lead sales into the forecast period due to high concentration

CATEGORY DATA

Table 43 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 44 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 dampens demand for eye car in Argentina in 2020, as disposable income is lowered

Sanofi-Synthe´labo’s Irix brand remains the clear leader in eye care in 2020

Irix and Usualix enjoy the greatest marketing spend in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ageing population will lead to rising sales of eye care products into the forecast period

Generics unlikely to see growth into the forecast period, as multinationals dominate

Increasing use of digital devices and rising pollution levels will support eye care growth into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 49 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 50 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Beiersdorf dominates sticking plasters/adhesive bandages in 2020

Sales of sticking plasters/ adhesive bandages expected to fall in 2020 as disposable incomes drop

Private label sales to remain strong in 2020 due to widespread awareness and advertising

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumer price sensitivity set to remain high as inflation further erodes purchasing power

Syra expected to lead gauze, tape and other wound care into forecast period

All areas of wound care will continue growing in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 55 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 56 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 virus fears drive demand for vitamins, particularly vitamin C

Arcor/Bagó perform well in 2020 with joint venture in vitamins

Bayer leads in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Little habit of buying vitamins, but burgeoning health and wellness trend could help drive sales into forecast period

E-commerce sales expected to continue gaining ground in coming years

Private label vitamin brands expected to grow into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 61 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 62 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 63 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 64 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 65 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 66 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Healthfood shops encourage a move from treatment to prevention in 2020, boosted by impact of COVID-19

Arcor sees growth in dietary supplements in 2020 with its Simple brand

New product developments in 2020 boost demand for dietary supplements

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dietary supplements will remain highly fragmented into forecast period, with international players leading the way

Collagen is expected to see boom in popularity in coming years, with natural remedies also thriving

Direct selling will benefit from rising price sensitivity and inflation into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 68 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 69 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 70 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 71 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 72 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 73 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 74 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for weight management products expected to decline in 2020 due to COVID-19

Weight management products benefit from strong performance Boost (Nestlé Argentina) and Simple Diet Control (Arcor)

Abbott Laboratorios Argentina will continue to lead sales in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Direct selling is expected to continue to dominate weight management and wellbeing sales into forecast period

Sales will benefit from new age groups using the products into forecast period

New products and their advertising and promotion will boost weight management products in coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 75 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 76 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 77 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 78 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 79 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 80 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown dampens sports nutrition sales as gyms and fitness centres close

Empresa De Nutricion Argentina leads sales in 2020

E-commerce will grow in 2020 accelerated by COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Protein bars are expected to expand into hypermarkets and supermarkets in the forecast period

High inflation and import barriers could threaten future sports nutrition growth into the forecast period

Expanding consumer base will help drive growth in sports nutrition into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 81 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 82 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 83 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 85 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 86 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts demand for herbal/traditional products for prevention in 2020

Medicated confectionery players Arcor and Mondelez lead herbal/traditional products

Herbalife expected to perform strongly in 2020 herbal/traditional products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Herbal/traditional products will continue to enjoy high levels of self-medication in coming years

Ageing population and expansion of diete´ticas will help drive growth in herbal/traditional products

Consumers will be more willing to pay extra for natural products into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 87 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 88 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 89 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 90 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 91 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 92 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Leading player Bayer Argentina’s Aspirinetas brand continues gaining share

Local player Laboratorios Andómaco remains in second place in 2020

Arcor expands into paediatric consumer health in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

High inflation and high prices will remain a threat into the forecast period

Players will use different strategies to attract consumers in coming years

Greater shelf space in stores will help to drive growth into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 93 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 94 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 95 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 96 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 97 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 98 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 99 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105