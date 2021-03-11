Global Weight Management and Wellbeing By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Costa Rica

Not being considered as a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for weight management products demand remained less dynamic after March 2020, where expending interests shifted towards more essential products such as vitamins and dietary supplements. In fact, weigh management and wellbeing is expected to see stagnant growth in 2020, mostly due to the declining growth rates anticipated for meal replacement as well as slimming teas. On the other end, supplement nutrition drinks saw more sta…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797932-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-costa-rica

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797932-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-costa-rica

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ready-to-eat-foods-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coding-and-marking-systems-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2030-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/building-information-modeling-bim-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stagnant growth in 2020 a result of shifting consumer interest due to COVID-19

COVID-19 interrupts busy lifestyles that drove growth towards the end of the review period

While major players such as Herbalife struggle with low-demand in 2020, GNC Costa Rica SA benefitted from expanded distribution networks and continuous innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Weight loss supplements anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period

Affordable positioning will gain relevance by consumers most impacted by the economic downturn

Added-value, herbal products that not only promote weight loss, but also support mood and energy levels will become increasingly appealing to consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105