Global Consumer Health By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Consumer Health in Costa Rica
The main developments in consumer health in Costa Rica in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 are related to the sudden spike in the sales of vitamins and dietary supplements, particularly those associated to immunity responses. For example, echinacea has gained significant awareness amongst local consumers in 2020. COVID-19 resulted in shortages of vitamins as well as certain OTC Consumer Health at the onset of lockdown as consumers adopted stockpiling measures. This was particularly the case for vitamin C…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Costa Rica
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers begin to stockpile certain types of Consumer Health at the onset of lockdown in 2020, resulting in a temporary shortage
Sales begin to normalise in the second half of 2020 while major players turn to online marketing efforts to boost demand
International manufacturers lead in 2020 thanks to strong manufacturing capabilities and growing brand name recognition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Availability and affordable pricing will continue to set the pace
Opportunity for development of private label at chained retailers
Combination products set to gain momentum due to increasing demand for targeted formulas
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 encourages preventative stockpiling measures in 2020, causing inventory shortages for cough remedies and combination products
The adoption of a preventative health approach strengthens the performance of combination products in 2020
International players continue to strengthen their positions due to their strong brand awareness and focus on product segmentation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Development opportunity for combination products with proven antiviral effects over the forecast period
Preventative health approach will raise importance of functional ingredients and product efficacy
Segmentation allows players to reach a broader consumer base
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 has a moderate impact on digestive remedies, with most consumers prioritizing other consumer health categories related to immunity
Change in eating habits and increased levels of stress drive sales in 2020
New functional positioning with natural added ingredients ensures success of major global players in digestive remedies in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising consumer awareness and interest in digestive health ensures further growth throughout the forecast period
Natural proposals anticipated to rise
Consumer’s integral health approach will encourage major players to focus on preventative digestive health
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Opposing forces impact dermatologicals, with the greatest effect in 2020 witnessed in changing spending patterns
Greatest impact of COVID-19 seen in topical germicidals/antiseptics
International players continue to dominate dermatologicals in 2020, with Bayer’s Canesten brand leading the way
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New development opportunities lie in effective herbal-based dermatological proposals, with a specific focus on millennial buyers
More specialised topical germicidals/antiseptics offerings are expected in the forecast period as health authorities facilitate the increase in per capita consumption
Anticipated economic contraction increases potential for new economy and private label product launches
CATEGORY DATA
Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown leads to decreased demand for wound care in 2020
Segmentation helps maintain growth in 2020
Major global manufacturers continue to lead in 2020, while local and regional players increase competition in gauze, tape and other wound care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Additional levels of innovation are expected as manufacturers seek to provide affordable wound care proposals
Development of natural-based products with botanical extracts expected to gain momentum amongst millennial
Demand for complete wound care lines is anticipated to gain momentum
CATEGORY DATA
Table 35 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 36 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The surge in demand for vitamin C early in the pandemic results in inventory shortages from March to May 2020
Vitamins enjoy sustained growth in 2020 following the initial stockpiling behaviour
International players continue to lead in 2020, shifting to focus on expanding their e-commerce platforms
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Preventative health approach set to drive growth of vitamins over the forecast period
Online selling platforms and affordable alternatives set to gain momentum
Consumers will remain focused on boosting their immune responses
CATEGORY DATA
Table 41 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 42 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 43 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Higher value growth in 2020 driven by consumer demand for immunity associated formulas
Major players respond to consumer demand by offering immunity packages in 2020
Ronav SA continues to lead in 2020, but competitive pressure mounts from GNC Costa Rica and direct players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Immunity, energy and mood/anxiety claims set to drive growth over the forecast period
Potential approval of medical cannabis will influence new product development over the forecast period
New distribution opportunities anticipated over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 48 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 49 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 50 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 54 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stagnant growth in 2020 a result of shifting consumer interest due to COVID-19
COVID-19 interrupts busy lifestyles that drove growth towards the end of the review period
While major players such as Herbalife struggle with low-demand in 2020, GNC Costa Rica SA benefitted from expanded distribution networks and continuous innovation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Weight loss supplements anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period
Affordable positioning will gain relevance by consumers most impacted by the economic downturn
Added-value, herbal products that not only promote weight loss, but also support mood and energy levels will become increasingly appealing to consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 55 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 56 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 59 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sudden decrease in disposable income levels leads consumers to move sports nutrition to a secondary priority in 2020
Healthier home food shopping and preparation lower demand for additional sports nutrition support
GNC strengthens its lead in 2020 due to increased distribution and strong online selling platform
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return to active lifestyles set to boost growth over the forecast period
Increasing segmentation and more specialised products expected to drive future sales
Private label developments and further development of online sales set to benefit future sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 61 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 62 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 63 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 64 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 65 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 66 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for natural immunity oriented products drives growth in 2020
Consumers turn to natural alternatives to calm their anxiety levels and support better sleep
GNC and Ayurveda Centroamericana continue to lead in 2020, but local brands continue expanding their offers to compete
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Higher growth expected for herbal/traditional sleep aids over the forecast period as lives become more stressful
Potential for development of CBD products hinges on approval of medical cannabis
Local brands and direct sellers set to increase competition
CATEGORY DATA
Table 67 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020
Table 68 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 70 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 71 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025
Table 72 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Natural proposals with immune support drive growth in 2020, although parents remain cautious of paediatric self-medication
School closures limit consumption opportunities for certain products
Major international players continue to dominate, leveraging their distribution capacities to reach more consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New development opportunities in immune boosters and private label over the forecast period
Dynamic online selling platforms set to support growth over the forecast period
Preventative health approach drives interest in herbal/traditional remedies due to perceived safety
CATEGORY DATA
Table 73 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 74 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 75 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 76 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 77 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
