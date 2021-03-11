Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, many consumers have found it harder to purchase paediatric health products, with Peruvians preferring to remain at home in order to avoid risking spreading or catching the virus. The challenges of accessing paediatric consumer health products is exacerbated by the difficulties with purchasing paediatric products online without the prior advice of a doctor or pharmacist. However, meal replacement products and supplements for children are easier t…

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Paediatric Consumer Health in Peru

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 limits sales through some distribution channels, though increase in sales of paediatric cough/cold remedies and vitamins maintains strong growth

Recognised and well-established brands continue to lead in paediatric consumer health in 2020

Players find it hard to adapt their products for paediatric consumer health in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Government looking to reduce anaemia levels among Peruvian children in coming years

Aggressive advertising expected to boost sales of paediatric products into forecast period

Vitador plans to promote its collagen products in paediatric consumer health

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

….continued

