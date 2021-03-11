Potato Processing Market, Market In-Depth Analysis Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook by Leading Players

Global Potato Processing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Potato Processing Market was valued at USD 22.51 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 35.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Potato Processing Market was valued at USD 22.51 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 35.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Potato processing involves drying potatoes, extracting starch from them, production of potato meal and flour. Changing lifestyles of consumers have resulted in growing demand for processed potatoes. Easy availability and growing demand for processed foods are the major drivers of the market globally.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for processed foods

1.2 Improving farming techniques

1.3 Easy availability at low costs

1.4 High demand from the Asia Pacific region

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Health issues regarding consumption of processed potatoes

2.2 Availability of substitutes

Market Segmentation:

The global Potato Processing Market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application and region.

1. Global Potato Processing Market, by Product Type:

1.1 Dehydrated

1.2 Frozen

1.3 Chips & Snack Pellets

1.4 Others

2. Global Potato Processing Market, by Distribution Channel:

2.1 Retail

2.2 Food service centers

3. Global Potato Processing Market, by Application:

3.1 Ready-To-Cook Meals

3.2 Prepared Meals

3.3 Snacks

3.4 Others

4. Global Potato Processing Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

2. Leng-D’or

3. J.R. Short Milling Company

4. The Little Potato Company Ltd.

5. Limagrain Crales Ingrdients

6. Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg

7. Agristo NV

8. Farm Frites International B.V.

9. Idahoan Foods, LLC

10. J.R. Simplot Company

11. Aviko B.V.

12. The Kraft Heinz Company

13. Mccain Foods Limited

14. Ulrick & Short

15. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

