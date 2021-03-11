Food Amino Acids Market, Market Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts

Global Food Amino Acids Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Food Amino Acids Market was valued at USD 6.48 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Amino acids are also called the building blocks in the body. The body can synthesize certain amino acids but the other type, known as essential amino acids come from protein containing foods. Amino acids help in building and repairing tissues in the body. They also help in food digestion and in the transport of oxygen throughout the body. Growing health related concerns and fitness expenditure are expected to be major drivers of the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing health related concerns

1.2 Growing awareness about the importance of amino acids

1.3 Growing protein intake

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High R&D expenditure

2.2 Growing trend of reducing animal protein intake

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Amino Acids Market is segmented on the basis of source, product application, and region.

1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Source:

1.1 Animal-based

1.2 Plant-based

1.3 Synthetic

2. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Product:

2.1 Glutamic acid

2.2 Lysine

2.3 Methionine

2.4 Threonine

2.5 Tryptophan

2.6 Leucine

2.7 Iso-leucine

2.8 Valine

2.9 Others

3. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Application:

3.1 Food & Dietary Supplements

3.2 Pharmaceuticals

3.3 Animal Feed

3.4 Infant Formula

3.5 Others

4. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill Inc

2. Evonik Industries

3. Amino GmbH

4. Taiyo International

5. CJ Corporation

6. Kemin Europa

7. Sunrise Nutrachem Group

8. Royal DSM

9. Glanbia Nutritionals

10. Ajinomoto

11. Archer-Daniels-Midland

12. Sumitomo Chemical

13. Adisseo

14. Changzhou Yabang Chemical

16. Kyowa Hakko Bio

17. Iris Biotech

18. Global Bio-chem Technology Group

19. Fufeng Group

20. Daesang

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

