Bread Improvers Market, Market Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts

The global Bread Improvers Market was valued at USD 2.91 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2017 to 2025.

Bread improvers include special baking ingredients that improve the taste and texture of breads and other bakery products. A bread improver is a coherent, balanced combination of baking ingredients chosen from among various manufacturing aids and raw ingredients, mixed together in an appropriate formula. Growing awareness about the importance of bread improvers in the baking industry is expected to be a key driver of the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing consumption of bread and other bakery products

1.2 Growing demand convenience foods

1.3 Growing awareness about the importance of bread improvers in the baking industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Ban on the product in some countries

2.2 Availability of alternatives

Market Segmentation:

The global Bread Improvers Market is segmented on the basis of product, type, form, application, and region.

1. Global Bread Improvers Market, by Product:

1.1 Emulsifiers

1.2 Enzymes

1.3 Oxidizing Agents

1.4 Reducing Agents

1.5 Others

2. Global Bread Improvers Market, by Type:

2.1 Inorganic Bread Improvers

2.2 Organic Bread Improvers

3. Global Bread Improvers Market, by Form:

3.1 Powder

3.2 Liquid & Semi-Liquid

3.3 Granular

4. Global Bread Improvers Market, by Application:

4.1 Bread

4.2 Cakes

4.3 Viennoiseries

4.4 Others

5. Global Bread Improvers Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lesaffre

2. Bakels Worldwide

3. Watson-Inc

4. Pak Holding

5. Lallemand Inc.

6. Puratos Group

7. Group Soufflet

8. Nutrex N. V.

9. Corbion N.V.

10. Fazer Group

11. Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

12. Ireks GmbH

13. Associated British Foods PLC

14. Archer Daniels Midland Company

15. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Bread Improvers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

