Functional Proteins Market Size And Forecast, Market Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts

Global Functional Proteins Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Functional Proteins Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Proteins that have biological activity can be referred to as functional proteins. There are several examples of functional proteins in animal nutrition. Functional proteins possess several advantages including improved health, lowering the effects of pathogens, and reducing recovery times of intestinal disorders.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for nutraceuticals

1.2 Increasing popularity of dietary supplements and sports nutrition functional foods

1.3 Technological advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness

2.2 High prices as compared to alternatives

Market Segmentation:

The global Functional Proteins Market is segmented on the basis of product, form, source, application, and region.

1. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Product:

1.1 Hydrolysates

1.2 Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC)

1.3 Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

1.4 Casein & Caseinates

1.5 Soy Protein

1.6 Others

2. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Form:

2.1 Dry

2.2 Liquid

3. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Source:

3.1 Animal

3.1.1 Dairy Protein

3.1.2 Egg Protein

3.1.3 Gelatin

3.2 Plant

3.2.1 Soy Protein

3.2.2 Wheat Protein

3.2.3 Vegetable Protein

4. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Application:

4.1 Functional Foods

4.1.1 Infant Formula

4.1.2 Sports Nutrition and Clinical Nutrition

4.2 Functional Beverages

4.3 Dietary Supplements

4.4 Animal Nutrition

5. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arla Foods AMBA

2. Fonterra Co-Operative Group

3. Glanbia PLC

4. Kerry Group

5. DSM N.V.

6. ADM

7. Cargill

8. APC Inc.

9. Saputo Ingredients

10. Abbott Nutrition

11. Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.

12. AMCO

13. Friesland Campina

15. Milk Specialties Global

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

