Pest Control Market Size And Forecast, Market | Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends

Global Pest Control Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Pest Control Market

By Pest Type (Termites, Rodents, Wildlife), By Type (Mechanical Control, Biological Control, Chemical Control), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Agriculture), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Pest Control Market was valued at USD 17.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Pest Control is a process for managing and regulating different organisms that are harmful for the human population. The rise in vector-borne diseases is encouraging end users on increasing their spending limit in pest control product and services. The demand for pest control is also increasing due to the rapid changes in climatic conditions. International tourism is also an upcoming factor that is increasing the need of pest control products and services.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High rise in pest population.

1.2 Easy availability of pest control providers.

1.3 Major climatic changes.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regular changes in environmental protection laws.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Pest Control Market is segmented on the basis of Pest type, Type, Application and Region.

1. By Pest Type:

1.1 Termites

1.2 Insects

1.3 Rodents

1.4 Wildlife

1.5 Others.

2. By Type:

2.1 Mechanical Control

2.2 Chemical Control

2.3 Biological Control

2.4 Others.

3. By Application:

3.1 Residential

3.2 Commercial

3.3 Industrial

3.4 Agriculture

3.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Ecolab

3. Rentokil Initial PLC

4. FMC Corporation

5. Terminix International Company, L.P

6. Bayer AG

7. Syngenta

8. DOW Chemical Company

9. Rollins, Inc

10. Bell Laboratories Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Global Pest Control Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

