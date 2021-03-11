Soil Wetting Agents Market, Market | Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market

By Form (Liquid, Granular), By Application (Turf Care, Agriculture), By End Use Product (Crop Protection Products, Fertilizers), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Soil Wetting Agents Market was valued at USD 101.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 171.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Soil wetting agents contain surfactants that reduce the surface tension of the water. Surfactants do not reduce or alter soil water repellence. They help the water enter repellent soil easily. Effective moisture management is an essential factor for turf grass maintenance in dry seasons. The formulation of wetting agents contain active components that help the penetration of wetting agent into the soil.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adopting precision farming techniques for soil wetting agents.

1.2 Rise in application of turf cares.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about soil wetting agents.

2.2 Rise of environmental concerns.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Soil Wetting Agents Market is segmented on the basis of Form, Application, End Use Product and Region.

1. By Form:

1.1 Granular

1.2 Liquid

2. By Application:

2.1 Agriculture

2.2 Turf Care

3. By End Use Product:

3.1 Fertilizers

3.2 Crop Protection Products

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Seasol International Pty Ltd

3. Brett-Young Seeds Limited

4. MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd.

5. Geoponics Corp

6. Wilbur-Ellis Company

7. Nufarm Limited

8. Grow More, Inc.

9. ADS Agrotech Private Limited

10. Milliken Chemical

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Global Soil Wetting Agents Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

