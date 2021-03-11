Specialty Feed Additives Market, Market | Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market

By Function (Mycotoxin Management, Gut Health & Digestive Performance, Palatability Enhancement), By Type (Minerals, Binders, Acidifiers), By Form (Dry, Liquid, Other), By Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Specialty Feed Additives Market was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2017 to 2025.

Specialty Feed Additives Market is basically for farm animals and acts as a food supplement. Their motive is to make up for the lack of nutrients that the animals do not receive in the regular diet, this will in turn improve the health of all the farm animals. Vitamins, Minerals, Fatty acids are some of the basic special feed additives. Special Feed Additives are very hygienic and easy to digest for all farm animals. The reason this market is gaining importance is due to the high rate of disease infliction within common farm animals.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High consumption of animal products.

1.2 New technologies in animal husbandry.

1.3 High rate of meat consumption.

1.4 Strong impacts on the environment.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising costs of machinery and raw materials.

2.2 Lack of consistency in regulatory structure.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Specialty Feed Additives Market is segmented on the basis of Function, Type, Form, Region and Livestock.

1. By Function:

1.1 Mycotoxin Management

1.2 Gut Health & Digestive Performance

1.3 Palatability Enhancement

1.4 Preservation of Functional Ingredients

1.5 Others.

2. By Type:

2.1 Minerals

2.2 Binders

2.3 Acidifiers

2.4 Vitamins

2.5 Antioxidants

2.6 Flavors & Sweeteners

2.7 Others.

3. By Form:

3.1 Dry

3.2 Liquid

3.3 Others.

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

5. By Livestock:

5.1 Ruminants

5.2 Swine

5.3 Aquatic Animals

5.4 Poultry

5.5 Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Evonik Industries

2. Novozymes

3. Invivo NSA

4. Kemin Industries Inc.

5. Lucta S.A.

6. BASF SE

7. Nutreco N.V.

8. Alltech Inc.

9. Chr Hansen Holding A/S

10. Biomin Holding GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

