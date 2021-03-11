Sugar Substitutes Market, Market | Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Global Sugar Substitutes Market

Market Overview:

The Global Sugar Substitutes Market was valued at USD 13.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2017 to 2025.

Sugar Substitutes are plant based substances that change the flavor of food and drinks. They can also be termed as non-caloric sweeteners. Most of sugar substitutes taste much sweeter than sugar. The quantity of sugar substitutes used is much less than that of normal sugar to maintain the level of sweetness in the food items. The calorie content of sugar substitutes is lower than sugar, also some substitutes are calorie free. Modern consumers have become extremely health conscious and prefer purchasing low calorie food products which is expected to drive the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing health consciousness among modern consumers

1.2 Demand from smaller industries

1.3 Rising need of natural sugar substitutes.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Strict and safety regulations

2.2 Higher price of substitutes as compared to sugar.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Sugar Substitutes Market is segmented on the basis of type, product and application:

1. By Type

1.1 Low intensity sweeteners

1.2 High intensity sweeteners

1.3 High-Fructose Syrup

2. By Product:

2.1 Low-Intensity Sweeteners

2.1.1 Sorbitol

2.1.2 Xylitol

2.1.3 Maltitol

2.1.4 Mannitol

2.1.5 D-Tagtose

2.1.6 Eythritol

2.1.7 Other LIS

2.2 High-Intensity Sweeteners

2.2.1 Stevia

2.2.2 Aspertame

2.2.3 Cyclamate

2.2.4 Sucralose

2.2.5 Saccharin

2.2.6 Ace-K

3. By Application:

3.1 Confectionery

3.2 Beverages

3.3 Bakery

3.4 Desserts and Ice Creams

3.5 Pharmaceuticals

3.6 Table top sweetener

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

1. Archer Daniels Midland

2. Roquette

3. Ingredion Incrporated

4. Tate & Lyle

5. Cargill Inc.

6. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

7. Pure Circle Limited

8. Dupont

9. The Nutra Sweet Company

10. JK Sucralose Inc.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Sugar Substitutes Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

