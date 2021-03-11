Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market

By Type (Phosphorus, Nitrogen, Potash), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), By Form (Organic, Synthetic.), By Mode of Application (Fertigation, Foliar, Soil), By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 11.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Liquid fertilizers provide essential nutrients to plants at the right time and in correct quantities. They are absorbed through their leaf pores and roots. They appear in the form of a catalyst which increases a plants nutrient intake. Liquid fertilizers help in quick and early growth. Nitrogen based liquid fertilizers account for over two third of the liquid fertilizer market and is likely to increase in the coming years. Liquid fertilizers also help in rapid establishment of seedlings.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Very easy to apply and use.

1.2 High rise of environmental concerns.

1.3 Major demand for high efficiency fertilizers.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness among farmers.

2.2 High cost of raw materials and handling.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Crop type, Form, Mode of Application and Region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Phosphorus

1.2 Nitrogen

1.3 Potash

1.4 Micronutrients

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Fruits & Vegetables

2.2 Cereals & Grains

2.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

2.4 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Synthetic.

3.2 Organic

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

5. By Mode of Application:

5.1 Foliar

5.2 Soil

5.3 Fertigation

5.4 Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Plant Food Company, Inc.

2. Compo Expert GmbH

3. Kugler Company

4. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

5. Yara International ASA

6. Agrium Inc.

7. Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

8. Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

9. Haifa Chemicals Ltd

10. Agroliquid

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

