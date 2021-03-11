Cannabis testing Market is growing at Higher CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027: Shimadzu Corporation, CannaSafe Analytics, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025

Cannabis Testing Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Request for Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001394/

Competitive Landscape cannabis testing Market:

Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs.

CANNABIS TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Software

By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

The products segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the various products offering such as instruments, consumables, tools and equipment for the cannabis testing. The market is likely to grow due to the increasing cases of the consumption of the cannabis and hence, the products offering are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The cannabis testing market on the basis of the services is segmented as potency testing, terpene profiling, pesticide screening, residual solvent screening, heavy metal testing, microbial analysis and genetic testing. The market is majorly contributed by the potency testing which holds the 29.5% of the market share in 2017. The market expected to dominate by the potency testing in the 2025 by 31.9% of the market share.

The report specifically highlights the cannabis testing market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global cannabis testing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of cannabis testing business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult going without adequate information on markets and companies. Gain a complete understanding of Global cannabis testing industry through the comprehensive analysis Evaluate the pros and cons of investing/operating in country level cannabis testing markets through reliable forecast model results Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your cannabis testing business Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects Recent insights on the cannabis testing market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001394/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]