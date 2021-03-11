Agrigenomics Market Size, Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends

Global Agrigenomics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Global Agrigenomics Market

By Objective (DNA Extraction & Purification, Genotyping, DNA/RNA Sequencing), By Application (Livestock, Crops), By Sequencer Type (Illumina Hi Seq Family, Sanger Sequencing, Solid Sequencers), Pacbio Sequencers), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Agrigenomics Market was valued at USD 9.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Agrigenomics is the study of makeup of plants and how they play a major part to produce the crop. These have a very broad range of technologies for collecting genetic information. The application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and gene expression play a very crucial role in Agrigenomics studies. They have really contributed to this market as they understand the evolution of the plant, pest management, and optimization of growth for food and biofuel.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Major rise in funds for research purposes.

1.2 Need of technological advancements for market growth.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 No effort to adopt automatic instruments.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Agrigenomics Market is segmented on the basis of objective, application, sequencer type and region.

1. By Objective:

1.1 DNA Extraction & Purification

1.2 Genotyping

1.3 Marker-Assisted Selection

1.4 DNA/RNA Sequencing

1.5 Gene Expression Profiling

1.6 GMO/Trait Purity Testing

1.7 Other Objectives

2. By Application:

2.1 Livestock

2.2 Crops

3. By Sequencer Type:

3.1 Illumina Hi Seq Family

3.2 Sanger Sequencing

3.3 Solid Sequencers

3.4 Pacbio Sequencers

3.5 Other Sequencer Types

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eurofins Scientific Se (Luxembourg)

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc. (U.S.)

3. Illumina’ Inc. (U.S.)

4. Neogen Corporation (U.S.)

5. Agrigenomics’ Inc. (U.S.)

6. Agilent Technologies’ Inc. (U.S.)

7. LGS Limited. (U.K.)

8. Zoetis’ Inc. (U.S.)

9. Galseq Srl Via Italia (Italy)

10. Biogenetic Services’ Inc. (U.S.)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Agrigenomics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

