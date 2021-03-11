Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market, Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

By Field size(Medium Fields, Small Fields, Large Fields), By crop type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals, Others), By Component (Pivot Points, Drive Trains, Sprinkler Drops), By Mobility (Mobile, Stationery), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.50% from 2017 to 2025.

Centre pivot irrigation is a type of crop irrigation in which equipment rotates around a pivot through sprinkling. It consists of a machine which transports water in a circular motion and covers the entire field. It covers large areas in very short durations. It supplies uniform quantity of water all across the fields. This can cover large distances only if the topography of the surface is flat. Centre pivot irrigation helps in large scale production of crops.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need for high quality crops.

1.2 Major technology changes in this market.

1.3 Efficient use of water in cases of drought.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High investments.

2.2 Change in currency rates.

2.3 Requires regular maintenance.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Field size, Crop type, Component, Region and Mobility.

1. By Field size:

1.1 Medium Fields

1.2 Small Fields

1.3 Large Fields

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

2.1.1 Soybean

2.2 Cereals

2.2.1 Corn

2.3 Others

3. By Component:

3.1 Pivot Points

3.2 Drive Trains

3.3 Sprinkler Drops

3.4 Spans

3.5 Control Panels

3.6 Others.

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World

5. By Mobility:

5.1 Mobile

5.2 Stationary

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lindsay Corporation

2. T-L Irrigation Company

3. Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

4. Pierce Corporation

5. Bauer GmbH, RoEhren- Und Pumpenwerk

6. Valmont Industries, Inc.

7. Alkhorayef Group

8. Vodar (Tianjin) Co., Ltd

9. Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Co., Ltd.

10. Grupo Fockink

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

